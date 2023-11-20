FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,676,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,863,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT opened at $15.29 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

