FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,214,000,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $257.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

