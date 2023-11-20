FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,412 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.20 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

