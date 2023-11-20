FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 3.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.13 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

