Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

