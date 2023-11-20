Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.59 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.48 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.