Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

