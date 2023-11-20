Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.25 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Arcosa worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $12,622,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.