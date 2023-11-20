Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 20th (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 20th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Gamer Pakistan’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
