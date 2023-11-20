Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 3.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.80% of Gartner worth $221,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,415 shares of company stock worth $35,288,340. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $419.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $425.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

