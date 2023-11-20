Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 4%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.52. 185,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 469,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

