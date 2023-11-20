GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 29,763 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

IEI opened at $114.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

