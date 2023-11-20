GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 332,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

