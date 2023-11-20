GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.