GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,305 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

