GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,859 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

JPMB stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

