GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,165 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $26.76 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $933.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

