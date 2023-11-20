GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,831 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 755,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.