GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

