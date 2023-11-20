GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $126.02 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

