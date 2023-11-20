GeoWealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after purchasing an additional 154,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $40.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.