GeoWealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.