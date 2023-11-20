GeoWealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,410 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 771,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 602,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 122,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 313.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,390 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

