GeoWealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.