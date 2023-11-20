GeoWealth Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.