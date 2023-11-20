GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.