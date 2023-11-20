GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,296 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF makes up 1.5% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 23.27% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLSA stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

