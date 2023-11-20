GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 12,458 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $288.47. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

