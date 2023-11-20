GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 16,658 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

