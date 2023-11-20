GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

