GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,159 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $396,000.

JPME opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

