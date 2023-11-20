Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.34. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

