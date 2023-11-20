Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.97. 1,257,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,340,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

