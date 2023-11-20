Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 32.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 334,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

