Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $42,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 434,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

