Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 199,874 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,874 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Corteva worth $60,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

