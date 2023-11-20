Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $55.79 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $55,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $119,828,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $213.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

