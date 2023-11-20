Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $68,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.79.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

