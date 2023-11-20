Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $65,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $157.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.