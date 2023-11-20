Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Realty Income worth $72,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

