Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 137,272 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,874,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,272 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $59,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

