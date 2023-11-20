Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 52,539 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.35% of Quest Diagnostics worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

DGX stock opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

