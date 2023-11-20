Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $802.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $817.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $28,104,278. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.