Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.29

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $33.40. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 2,567 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
