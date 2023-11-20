Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.13

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.13 and last traded at C$79.68, with a volume of 18633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Insider Activity at Hammond Power Solutions
In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.