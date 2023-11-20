Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.13

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.13 and last traded at C$79.68, with a volume of 18633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hammond Power Solutions

The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Read More

