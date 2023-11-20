Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises about 3.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Harmonic worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,275. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

