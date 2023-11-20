Head to Head Comparison: Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Optimi Health and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optimi Health and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $446.13 million 1.19 $1.25 million $0.45 28.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Optimi Health.

64.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Optimi Health and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimi Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Optimi Health.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Optimi Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. The company was formerly known as 1251418 BC Ltd. and changed its name to Optimi Health Corp. in August 2020. Optimi Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

