Head-To-Head Review: PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Hydro One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PPL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 9.53% 7.82% 2.86% Hydro One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PPL and Hydro One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

PPL currently has a consensus price target of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Hydro One has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Hydro One.

This table compares PPL and Hydro One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $8.57 billion 2.25 $756.00 million $1.11 23.61 Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPL beats Hydro One on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.