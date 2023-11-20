Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock remained flat at $16.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.