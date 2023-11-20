Heard Capital LLC Buys 41,344 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up 2.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of GXO Logistics worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $57.56. 95,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.